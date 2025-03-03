Jerome closed Sunday's 133-129 overtime win over the Trail Blazers with 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and six steals over 35 minutes.

Jerome did it all for Cleveland while coming off the bench Sunday, leading all players in steals and finishing as one of two Cavaliers with 25 or more points in a well-rounded performance. Jerome set a new season high in steals while posting his first game of the year with at least five rebounds and five assists. Jerome has been red-hot as of late, recording 20 or more points in three of his last four appearances.