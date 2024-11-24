Jerome will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Jerome started Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro being out of the lineup, and he turned in a career-high 29 points. With Garland and Okoro active, Jerome will return to a bench role Sunday.
