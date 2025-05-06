Jerome is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers on Tuesday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Sam Merrill will cede his spot in the starting five for Jerome while Darius Garland (toe) is sidelined. Jerome finished the regular season averaging a career-high 12.5 points per game off the bench. Over the Cavaliers' five playoff games, he has averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 24.2 minutes per game while connecting on 45.8 percent of his three-point attempts.