Jerome totaled 16 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 139-117 win over the Bulls.

The 27-year-old journeyman guard continues his career-best campaign. Jerome has scored at least 16 points in five of the last six games, averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.5 threes and 2.0 steals in 23.7 minutes a contest over that stretch and shooting a dazzling 50.0 percent (15-for-30) from beyond the arc. The 24th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Jerome is playing for his fourth team in six seasons, but he's emerged as a key part of the second unit for the league-leading Cavaliers.