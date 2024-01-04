site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Ty Jerome: Still sidelined
Jerome (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Wizards.
Jerome hasn't played since Oct. 27 due to a right ankle sprain. There is no timetable for his return.
