Jerome underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle on January 23 and he remains out indefinitely, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Jerome has only managed to suit up for a total of two games this season due to a nagging ankle injury, and after months of rehab with little progress it was determined that surgery would be the best course of action to put him back on the right track. He is currently without an official timetable to return, so Jerome can safely remain on the waiver wire in all formats.