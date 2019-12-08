Cavaliers' Tyler Cook: Back in action in G League
Cook (ankle) appeared for the G League's Canton Charge in their game Saturday against the Capital City Go-Go, finishing with six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 12 minutes in the 113-108 loss.
Cook missed Canton's previous two contests due to the left ankle injury, but his appearance off the bench Saturday signals that he's healthy again. Though he's one of the Cavaliers' two two-way players, Cook isn't expected to see extensive action at the NBA level this season.
