Cook was traded to the Blue on Sunday, according to the G League transactions page.

Cook, whose second 10-day contract with the Cavaliers ended without a season-long deal, was dealt to the Blue in exchange for Vincent Edwards and an exchange of picks. Cook had averaged 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.2 minutes across 22 games for the Charge prior to scoring the shot-term deal with the Cavaliers.