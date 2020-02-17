Cavaliers' Tyler Cook: Dealt to Blue
Cook was traded to the Blue on Sunday, according to the G League transactions page.
Cook, whose second 10-day contract with the Cavaliers ended without a season-long deal, was dealt to the Blue in exchange for Vincent Edwards and an exchange of picks. Cook had averaged 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.2 minutes across 22 games for the Charge prior to scoring the shot-term deal with the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.