Cook scored 23 points (8-11 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and added 10 rebounds and five assists during Saturday's G League loss to Stockton.

Cook got his first start in a good while and rewarded the decision with a double-double while leading the team in points. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 boards in 11 G League games this season.