Cavaliers' Tyler Cook: Logs double-double in loss
Cook scored 23 points (8-11 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and added 10 rebounds and five assists during Saturday's G League loss to Stockton.
Cook got his first start in a good while and rewarded the decision with a double-double while leading the team in points. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 boards in 11 G League games this season.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...