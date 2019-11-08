Play

Cook has played in only two of the Cavs' seven games, scoring four points in five minutes.

The undrafted Iowa product is still way down the pecking order, even with injuries to frontcourt players Ante Zizic (foot) and John Henson (hamstring). With both of them set to return mid-November, the 22-year-old is almost assured to not find many meaningful minutes.

