Cook will sign a second 10-day contract with the Cavaliers, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the Cavaliers will re-acquire Cook, who's first 10-day contract expired on Jan. 5th. In eight previous appearances with the team this season, Cook had seen limited run, averaging just 2.1 points and 0.9 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per contest.

