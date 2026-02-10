Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Available Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Proctor was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness but will suit up Monday. Despite being available, the Duke product isn't a staple of the Cavaliers' rotation and isn't guaranteed significant playing time against the Nuggets.
