Proctor finished with 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 win over Miami.

Proctor logged his second double-digit scoring performance of the season Wednesday, but it was not an efficient outing by any means, shooting 26.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from three. With Darius Garland (toe), Donovan Mitchell (rest) and Evan Mobley (rest) all out Wednesday, Proctor saw increased playing time, but his role will likely revert once they come back.