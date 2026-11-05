Proctor exited Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Thunder in the fourth quarter and did not return due to an apparent ankle injury, finishing with 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal across 22 minutes.

Proctor got the starting nod for the first time this season and for just the second time in his career. He turned in a respectable performance on the offensive end but exited to the locker room late in the fourth quarter. The second-year guard can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Sixers until Cleveland provides an update on his status. If Proctor needs to miss time, Meleek Thomas and Craig Porter could see increased burn.