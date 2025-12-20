Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Hits for 16 in Friday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor supplied 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Bulls.
Making his first career NBA start with Donovan Mitchell (illness) sidelined, Proctor set a new personal best in rebounding while falling just short of setting a new season scoring high. The 2025 second-round pick hasn't yet earned a regular spot in the Cavaliers' backcourt rotation, but he's played at least 17 minutes in four of his last seven appearances dating back to Nov. 23 and scored in double digits three times during that span. With Sam Merrill (hand) and Max Strus (foot) on the shelf as well, there could be opportunities for Proctor if he wins the trust of coach Kenny Atkinson.
