Proctor was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Proctor's counting stats -- 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 38 games -- weren't eye-popping, but his efficiency (45.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three) and leadership made him a key glue guy for Duke. Though he's undersized and lacks top-tier athleticism, Proctor's shooting ability gives him a clear path to carving out a role at the next level.