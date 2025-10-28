Proctor scored three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and added two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 10 minutes in Monday's 116-95 win over Detroit.

Proctor has not been able to find himself a consistent role within Cleveland's rotation, as he is behind the likes of Sam Merrill, Lonzo Ball and Craig Porter. However, in the event of a backcourt injury, Proctor would be first in line to slide up the depth chart and inherit more minutes.