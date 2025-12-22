default-cbs-image
Proctor won't start against the Hornets on Monday.

With Donovan Mitchell (illness) back in action, Proctor will slide to the second unit Monday. The rookie second-rounder drew his first career start in Friday's loss to the Bulls, during which he posted 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes. However, he should see a significant decline in playing time with Mitchell, Craig Porter (illness) and Sam Merrill (hand) all having been cleared to play.

