Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor is out for Friday's game against the Spurs for personal reasons.
The rookie second-rounder will be away from the team for at least one contest. Proctor has a quick turnaround if he wants to rejoin Cleveland for Saturday's showdown with the Warriors. With Darius Garland getting the night off Friday, Craig Porter could see enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in deeper formats.
