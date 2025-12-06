default-cbs-image
Proctor (personal) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Warriors.

Proctor will miss his second straight game due to personal reasons Saturday, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Wizards. Proctor is not a large enough part of the rotation in Cleveland for his absence from the active roster to impact fantasy leagues.

