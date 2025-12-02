Proctor provided 12 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 135-119 victory over Indiana.

Proctor has now strung together four consecutive performances of scoring at least eight points, stepping up when necessary in the absence of Darius Garland (rest) and Lonzo Ball (illness). While both are expected to return soon, Proctor will continue to back up Donovan Mitchell until Garland or Ball returns to action.