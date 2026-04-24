Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Rare appearance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor totaled two points (2-2 FT) in three minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Proctor was back in the rotation, albeit during garbage-time only. Despite a couple of bright spots throughout his rookie season, Proctor has been mostly a non-factor. Given that he failed to leave the bench during the first two games in the series, Proctor is unlikely to feature heavily moving forward.
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