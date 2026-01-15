Proctor racked up two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over five minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 win over Philadelphia.

Proctor appeared for just the second time in the past six games, albeit for a brief period during garbage time. Outside of a handful of encouraging performances, Proctor has struggled to play a consistent role during his first season in the NBA. In 28 appearances, he has averaged just 4.6 points in 10.6 minutes.