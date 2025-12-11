Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor (personal) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Wizards.
Proctor missed a pair of games while tending to a personal matter, but he'll be available off the bench for Friday's clash. He's averaging 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his last five appearances.
