Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor is out for Wednesday's game against the new Magic with a right quadriceps strain.
Proctor is sidelined for a third consecutive contest with the strain. His next chance to return comes Friday, when the Cavaliers face the Mavericks in Dallas.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Sidelined again Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Nursing quad strain•
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Available Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Questionable with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Rare appearance Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Not starting Monday•