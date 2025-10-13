Proctor produced 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and three turnovers in 28 minutes of Sunday's 138-107 preseason loss to Boston.

Proctor drew the start Sunday with the Cavaliers sitting several key players. The No. 49 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Proctor was dominant in the Summer League and has carried that momentum over into the preseason. He's making a strong case to be considered in the rotation for Opening Night, but he still has a lot of work to do.