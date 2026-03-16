Proctor (quadriceps) will miss Cleveland's upcoming three-game road trip.

Proctor had already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, but his right quadriceps strain will now keep him sidelined for the next two contests as well. The guard has been used sparingly, averaging 8.8 minutes per contest across his previous five appearances. Having been ruled out for the entirety of Cleveland's road trip, Proctor's next chance to play will come March 24 against Orlando.