Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Bulls.
Proctor is getting the first start of his career with Donovan Mitchell (illness) out, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Darius Garland, Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen. Proctor could be viewed as a low-end streamer in deep leagues for those seeking some points and triples.
