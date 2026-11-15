Proctor posted 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt), 11 rebounds and 10 assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 win over Dallas.

Proctor earned his second start of the season and more than delivered for a short-handed Cavs team, as the 2025 second-round pick recorded the first triple-double of his career. The performance is even more impressive when considering Cleveland was without all of James Harden (calf), Donovan Mitchell (knee), Jarrett Allen (knee), Evan Mobley (toe), Sam Merrill (elbow) and Peyton Watson (hamstring). Prior to Saturday's victory, Proctor averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 17.9 minutes over 12 outings. He's proven himself as an important role player for a Cavaliers team with championship aspirations, and he should continue providing a spark as their sixth man off the bench.