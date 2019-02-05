Baldwin didn't arrive in time for the Cavaliers' morning shootaround and is uncertain to play Tuesday against the Celtics, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Cavaliers acquired Baldwin and Nik Stauskas from the Trail Blazers on Sunday, shipping away Rodney Hood in the deal. Given that neither Stauskas nor Baldwin has had a chance to practice with Cleveland yet, it's unlikely that coach Larry Drew will summon either from the bench Tuesday as anything more than an emergency option. With the Cavaliers seemingly committed to giving lottery pick Collin Sexton plenty of run as the starting point guard, it's difficult to see Baldwin having a clear path to major minutes in Cleveland.