Cavaliers' Wade Baldwin: Absent for shootaround
Baldwin didn't arrive in time for the Cavaliers' morning shootaround and is uncertain to play Tuesday against the Celtics, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Cavaliers acquired Baldwin and Nik Stauskas from the Trail Blazers on Sunday, shipping away Rodney Hood in the deal. Given that neither Stauskas nor Baldwin has had a chance to practice with Cleveland yet, it's unlikely that coach Larry Drew will summon either from the bench Tuesday as anything more than an emergency option. With the Cavaliers seemingly committed to giving lottery pick Collin Sexton plenty of run as the starting point guard, it's difficult to see Baldwin having a clear path to major minutes in Cleveland.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...