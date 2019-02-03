Cavaliers' Wade Baldwin: Headed to Cleveland
Baldwin was traded to Cleveland, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Nik Stauskas and two future second-round draft picks are also being sent to Cleveland in exchange for Rodney Hood. Baldwin hasn't seen much NBA action this season, playing in just 16 games, but has had a strong showing in the G-League.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Recalled from G League•
-
Wade Baldwin: Scores 27 points•
-
Wade Baldwin: Demoted to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Tallies 15 off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Wade Baldwin: Tallies 14 points in SL championship win•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...