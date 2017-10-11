Cavaliers' Walter Tavares: Waived by Cavaliers
Tavares was released by the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers ended up with an influx of players this year after trading for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic from the Celtics and later acquiring Dwyane Wade. As a result, Tavares' name has been scratched from the roster ahead of the regular season. He's primarily a shot-blocking presence and could make for a deep reserve pickup for another NBA team or could opt to return to prominence in the G-League.
