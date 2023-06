Green signed a contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Green served exclusively as a starter during his final season at Auburn and averaged 13.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 28.3 minutes per game. He wasn't selected in the 2023 NBA Draft but will have an opportunity to compete for a job during Summer League.