Iwundu signed a training camp contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Iwundu mostly played for the Cleveland Charge in the G League last season, but he also played three games for the Hawks. In those three games, he averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 27.3 minutes. The 26-year-old will attempt to add forward depth to Portland.