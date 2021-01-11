Ferrell agreed Monday with the Cavaliers on a 10-day contract, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With six Cavaliers players tending to injuries and Kevin Porter (personal) on indefinite leave, the NBA approved the team's request for a short-term roster exception, which was used on Ferrell. The 27-year-old will provide the Cavaliers with some much-needed depth at point guard, as Damyean Dotson has been forced to play out of position over the last few games while all of Darius Garland (shoulder), Collin Sexton (ankle), Dante Exum (calf) and Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) have missed time. All of those four players but Sexton have been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, so Ferrell should get the opportunity to fill a spot in J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation right away. Fedor notes that Ferrell has already cleared all COVID-19-related intake testing and will be available to make his team debut Monday.