Ferrell scored 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 117-87 loss to the Jazz.

In only his second game with the Cavs, the 27-year-old journeyman led the team's bench brigade in minutes, scoring, assists and boards, which perhaps says more about the state of Cleveland's roster at the moment than it does Ferrell's skills. Until the likes of Collin Sexton (ankle) and Darius Garland (shoulder) are back in action however, Ferrell could continue to play a significant role in the backcourt rotation.