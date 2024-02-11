Smith signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Smith is averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 32 G League contests for Cleveland's affiliate this season. He has specialized as a spot-up shooting threat, knocking down 40.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes, while also shooting a excellent 69.5 percent at the rim. The 24-year-old was the 16th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, and he'll have an opportunity to log his first NBA appearance since the 2019-20 season in coming days.