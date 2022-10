The Celtics waived Reevers on Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports

Reeves was signed and subsequently waived by the Celtics to get him to the Maine Celtics of the G League, per Smith. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.3 minutes over 28 games in the 2021-22 season at Providence.