Reeves agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Celtics on Monday, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

The Providence product went unselected during the 2022 draft, but Reeves and the Celtics agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal just over a week before the regular season tips off. If Reeves can't make Boston's final roster, the 6-foot-5 forward is a good candidate to begin the year with the Maine Celtics of the G League.