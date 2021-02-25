Nesmith played in 14 minutes off the bench and added 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.

Smith has now scored a new career high in points in two of his last three games with a goose egg sandwiched in between. His 14 minutes snap a streak of six straight games in which he saw at least 20 minutes of playing time though his streak of grabbing at least three boards remained in tact.