Nesmith played 14 minutes off the bench and added 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 127-112 loss to the Hawks.

After cracking 20 minutes for six straight games coming into Wednesday's action, Nesmith failed to do so in this one, but that didn't stop the rookie from setting a new career high in scoring. He's now totaled double-digit points in two of the last three games after doing so just once in his first 14 appearances.