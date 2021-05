Nesmith will start Wednesday's game at Cleveland, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

The 21-year-old will make the first start of his NBA career with Kemba Walker (rest), Marcus Smart (calf) and Jaylen Brown (wrist) out for the Celtics. Nesmith has averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes this season, but he should have an increased role Wednesday.