Nesmith is averaging 4.8 minutes, 1.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists in five games played in April.
Nesmith has only played eight minutes in the last six games. The rookie averaged 12-plus minutes in every month of the season until April, where he is only averaging 4.8 minutes a game. The Celtics dealt with injuries all season long, and Nesmith did an admirable job playing sporadic minutes to fill in whenever necessary. However, with the team now fully healthy and gearing up for a playoff push, Nesmith's services are no longer necessary.
