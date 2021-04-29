Nesmith posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 31 minutes of action during Wednesday's 120-111 win over the Hornets.

Nesmith arguably had the best game of his career Wednesday, reaching career highs in minutes, points, rebounds, steals and blocks. The rookie even shot pretty exceptionally from the floor, making 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from behind the three-point arc. Although he did receive lots of playing time, don't expect this to continue as the Celtics had a lot of players sitting out against the Hornets.