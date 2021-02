Nesmith recorded five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and five rebounds over 29 minutes in Sunday's 104-91 loss to the Wizards.

Nesmith had seen minimal usage for the Celtics this season, but he had plenty of playing time against Washington on Sunday. It's not yet clear whether the increased run will continue after he had totaled just two minutes over Boston's last seven games.