Nesmith received a DNP - Coach's Decision in Tuesday's 116-111 win at Indiana.

Nesmith has gotten to play just once in Boston's first four games. The 14th overall pick's only appearance occurred on Christmas Day during the Celtics' blowout loss to the Nets, when he played nine minutes. Nesmith is currently buried on the depth chart behind fellow wings Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green. Of course, we're only four games into the season. For the moment, Nesmith is being outshined by fellow rookie Payton Pritchard, who is providing quality backup point guard minutes while Kemba Walker (knee) is out.