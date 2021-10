Nesmith posted two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes in Sunday's 107-97 win at Houston.

The good news is through three games, Nesmith is clearly part of new coach Ime Udoka's current nine-man rotation. The bad news is through three contests, Nesmith has yet to score, despite playing nine minutes per game. Hopefully the second-year wing will break his 0-for-10 shooting slump Monday night in Charlotte.