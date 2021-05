Nesmith played 19 minutes off the bench and recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, one assist and one steal Sunday in the 130-124 loss to the Heat.

Nesmith has now scored 15 or more points in four of his last six outings while adding 5.3 boards per contest over that span. With Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all missing time recently, the Vandy product has made the most of his time on the floor.