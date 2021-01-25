Nesmith delivered 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes in Sunday's 141-103 blowout home win over the Cavs.

Boston dominated Cleveland for all four quarters, which allowed coach Brad Stevens to give his bench lots of playing time. Nesmith's 11 point were a career-high as were his three made triples. Nesmith, who missed Boston's prior two games due to back spasms, needed the playing time. The rookie has looked a tad overwhelmed through his first six NBA contests. He'll look to keep the positive momentum going Monday night at Chicago.