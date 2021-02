Nesmith totaled 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in an overtime loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.

Nesmith has had an increased role of late with Marcus Smart (calf) being out since late January and has taken advantage. The rookie has played at least 20 minutes in five straight games and collected the first two steals of his career Sunday. Over the last five games, Nesmith has averaged 4.8 points and 4.8 rebounds across 23.4 minutes per game.